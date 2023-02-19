Report: Atlanta United to Sign Forward Miguel Berry

Gonzalo Pineda hinted at three signings to bolster Atlanta United while speaking to the media a few weeks ago at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. In the time since, both Giorgos Giakoumakis and Luis Abram have been rumored and then finalized as players prior to the start of the MLS season on February 25th. The elusive third signing, though, has been the point of much speculation. Another backup forward? A midfielder with a different mindset than the current crew?

According to Steven Goff from the Washington Post, a backup forward is the correct answer.

Atlanta United acquiring forward Miguel Berry from D.C. United, per sources. DCU receiving $250,000 GAM, one source says. Berry, 25, didn't score in 14 appearances for DCU after being acquired mid-2022 from Columbus for $225k guaranteed GAM. Entering last year of contract. #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) February 19, 2023

Goff reports that the Five Stripes are taking Miguel Berry off D.C. United’s hands for $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Berry is coming off a tough half-season with D.C., who acquired him in July 2022 to try and right the sinking ship that was their own 2022 season. He had 14 appearances with the black and red, but was unable to find the back of the net in their system. Prior to D.C., however, he was a suitable backup option for Columbus Crew where he had 10 goals in 35 showings. He was also loaned to San Diego Loyal of the USL Championship, where he had 6 goals in 14 appearances. Berry played for the University of San Diego in college and racked up 38 goals/16 assist in 72 apps.

Miguel is a Barcelona, Spain born and California raised big-bodied striker who seems to fit the bill of what Pineda wants from his guys up top. He’s physical and isn’t afraid to throw his 6’3” frame around against center backs.

Many folks have speculated that what Atlanta United really needs right now is a truly talented holding midfielder, and that hasn’t changed, but another backup striker was always going to be a necessity with the fixture congestion happening in MLS in 2023. Gonzalo Pineda also mentioned another forward after the AmFam Cup in response to questions about a backup striker and Machop Chol playing as the number 9.

“We have to see the skill and we have one more guy to bring in and decide which position as second forward or one of those. I think I am happy with what I see from Machop, you see the movement behind how at times he is attracting a center back. I like that part, obviously Giakoumakis is in town and hopefully the visa is solved shortly.” - Gonzalo Pineda

That “one more guy” quote was quickly taken as the third signing he had referenced a few weeks prior, and Steven Goff’s report today seems to clarify what position Atlanta is trying to shore up.

What do y’all think of the potential signing, as it’ll likely be the last move before Atlanta’s season starts on Saturday? Let us know in the comments below!