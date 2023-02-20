Former Atlanta United defender Mikey Ambrose announces retirement

Mikey Ambrose has hung up his cleats. The 29-year-old announced in a heartfelt Instagram post that he has retired from professional soccer.

Ambrose had 2 spells with Atlanta United: first from 2017-2019 and then from 2021-2022. During his 1st stint, he played 3 times while on loan with the Charleston Battery in 2017 and made 18 appearances with ATL UTD 2 in its inaugural season in 2018. He’ll be remembered for a pair of free-kick goals he scored against Toronto FC II that year.

After heading to Inter Miami CF in 2020, Ambrose returned to Atlanta for the final 2 seasons of his professional career, making 6 appearances with the 1st team and 17 with ATL UTD 2. His club option was ultimately declined after the 2022 campaign.

It won’t be the last time we see Ambrose on the pitch, though: he’ll be a part of The Soccer Tournament, scheduled for June 2023 in Cary, N.C. The 7-a-side, 32-team event — developed by the creators of The Basketball Tournament — will see the winners take home a $1 million prize.

For now, we salute “the Boy Scout” (who became a father in August) and wish him the best in the next step in his career.