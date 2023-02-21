MLS Week 1 2023 announcer assignments: Who’s calling the matches on MLS Season Pass, FOX, FS1 this week?

MLS is back on Saturday, and as it begins its 28th season, it does so with a new broadcast partner: Apple TV. As you’re aware, every match, both regular season and postseason, will be streamed on MLS Season Pass in over 100 countries worldwide through at least 2032. That means no more regional TV broadcasts; rather, they’ll be more akin to what you’re used to with an NFL broadcast with a neutral pair of commentators. (FOX and FS1 will also simulcast 34 matches between the 2 of them during the season.)
With that said (and we’ll do a post like this every week), here are the MLS Season Pass commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Week 1 as announced by MLS:
Saturday, Feb. 25
4:30 p.m. ET
Nashville SC vs. NYCFC (also on FOX)
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
7:30 p.m. ET window
Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
Inter Miami FC vs. CF Montréal
Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
D.C. United vs. Toronto FC
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls
Andres Cordero, Jamie Watson
8:30 p.m. ET window
Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC
Mark Followill, Danielle Slaton
9:30 p.m. ET window
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (Rose Bowl)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
10:30 p.m. ET window
Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Blake Price, Paul Dolan
Sunday, February 26
8 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids (also on FS1)
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
