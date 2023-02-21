MLS Week 1 2023 announcer assignments: Who’s calling the matches on MLS Season Pass, FOX, FS1 this week?

MLS is back on Saturday, and as it begins its 28th season, it does so with a new broadcast partner: Apple TV. As you’re aware, every match, both regular season and postseason, will be streamed on MLS Season Pass in over 100 countries worldwide through at least 2032. That means no more regional TV broadcasts; rather, they’ll be more akin to what you’re used to with an NFL broadcast with a neutral pair of commentators. (FOX and FS1 will also simulcast 34 matches between the 2 of them during the season.)

With that said (and we’ll do a post like this every week), here are the MLS Season Pass commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Week 1 as announced by MLS:

Saturday, Feb. 25

4:30 p.m. ET

Nashville SC vs. NYCFC (also on FOX)

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

7:30 p.m. ET window

Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

Inter Miami FC vs. CF Montréal

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey

Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution

Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls

Andres Cordero, Jamie Watson

8:30 p.m. ET window

Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

Mark Followill, Danielle Slaton

9:30 p.m. ET window

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (Rose Bowl)

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

10:30 p.m. ET window

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Blake Price, Paul Dolan

Sunday, February 26

8 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids (also on FS1)

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce