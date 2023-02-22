Lagerwey hints at possible Atlanta United third kit in 2023

Just as Atlanta United have released their “17’s kit” for the 2023 season, there is now a very well-sourced rumor that the club could once again introduce a third kit before the campaign is over.

Club president Garth Lagerwey has been an open book of information since joining the club and dropped a juicy hint on Wednesday while speaking with Jason Longshore and Jon Nelson of Soccer Down Here. In front of a live crowd, the possibility of an Outkast themed kit in the future was brought up. While he steered clear of confirming specifics, he did reveal that a new third alternate kit could be added to the rotation in 2023.

Not exactly what was said, but here is the announcement. https://t.co/cIMAdgmY1v pic.twitter.com/11zl8WKxuT — thom. (@jamms) February 22, 2023

“There might be a third kit coming this year,” Lagerwey revealed to the excited audience.

Watch the full interview with Garth Lagerwey on SDH here.

Adding the stipulation that if the club sells enough kits, it could trigger a similar allowance to the club to add a new kit like we saw two seasons ago. Back in June of 2021, Atlanta United introduced their alternate “Unity Kit” that was predominately maroon-colored and would go on to be used in five matches that season.

With a plethora of new and creative kits coming into the league this season, fans of Atlanta United have been clamoring for an innovative tribute kit to a local pop culture staple such as Outkast or something similar.

Assuming the third kit comes to fruition this season and is based on something of local relevance, what would you like the themed of it to be? Leave your takes down below.