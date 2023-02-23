Scarves and Spikes: Atlanta United/San Jose Earthquakes preview plus special guest Kevin Egan

There’s a real, bona-fide MLS match happening for Atlanta United this weekend, y’all. And who better than to help the Scarves and Spikes crew ring in the new season than the one and only Kevin Egan? Or is it Kevin Patrick?

That really depends on if you’re watching Atlanta United and MLS or WWE Raw, because as you’ve probably heard, everyone’s favorite Irishman (sorry Conor McGregor) is broadcasting both.

It was a fun episode as the guys chatted about the Apple/MLS deal, Atlanta United’s upcoming season, the San Jose Earthquakes matchup on opening day, and just a tad bit of wrestling.

If you’ve been checking out the show, you already know about the infamous Josef Martinez candle that Tommy lights every time the Five Stripes’ former striker gets mentioned, and Kevin lit up a candle of his own when the chat turned towards the Venezuelan Viper.

“I want to give him a hug when I see him next,” he said when talking about the privilege it was to call so many legendary goals on TV.

In addition to Josef leaving, much has changed since the Five Stripes last set foot on the pitch in an MLS match, and Kevin echoed the sentiment of the guys when he said he was cautiously optimistic about the season. Of course, that’s barring any sort of injury crisis and just plain stretch of garbage luck that Atlanta suffered through last season.

The show is live now via the links below, where you can hear everything the guys had to say plus the shenanigans alongside Kevin Egan as the march to match day rolls on.

Oh...and Kevin said -for any of you haters out there- Waffle House is the best place to eat in Atlanta. He has spoken.

