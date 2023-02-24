Atlanta United finalizes roster compliance ahead of MLS season opener

Atlanta United announced the club’s roster for the 2023 MLS season per the league’s roster compliance deadline. Atlanta will host San Jose Earthquakes in its 2023 season opener on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

“Our goals for this season remain the same as they always have been,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in the team’s press release. “We want to host a playoff game and compete for trophies in every competition that we are playing in. We’ve made some moves this offseason in order to provide us with roster flexibility not only in the short-term but also in the long term. We are excited to kick-off the season tomorrow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of our amazing fans.”

Gonzalo Pineda heads into his second full season with Atlanta United and can call on the following squad after the league’s roster compliance deadline of Friday, Feb. 24.

Atlanta United 2023 roster (as of Feb. 24, 2023)

Senior Roster Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract 1 Luis Abram Senior INTL, TAM 2026 2 Thiago Almada Senior INTL, Young DP 2026 3 Ozzie Alonso Senior 2023 4 Luiz Araujo Senior INTL, DP 2026 5 Miguel Berry Senior 2023 6 Derrick Etienne Jr. Senior TAM 2027 7 Giorgios Giakoumakis Senior INTL, DP 2026 8 ANdrew Gutman Senior 2024 9 Brad Guzan Senior 2025 10 Ronald Hernandez Senior INTL 2025 11 Franco Ibarra Senior U-22 2025 12 Brooks Lennon Senior TAM 2026 13 Erik Lopez Senior U-22 2025 14 Juanjo Purata Senior INTL On loan through 2023 15 Miles Robinson Senior TAM 2023 16 Matheus Rossetto Senior TAM 2023 17 Santiago Sosa Senior U-22 2025 18 Quentin Westberg Senior 2023 19 Open 20 Open

Supplemental Roster Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract 21 Clement Diop Supplemental 21-24 2024 22 Aiden McFadden Supplemental 21-24 2024 23 Amar Sejdic Supplemental 21-24 2025 24 Open Supplemental 21-24 25 Machop Chol Supplemental 25-28 HG 2025 26 Jackson Conway Supplemental 25-28 HG 2024 27 Caleb Wiley Supplemental 25-28 HG 2026 28 Tyler Wolff Supplemental 25-28 HG 2025 29 Noah Cobb Supplemental 29-30 HG 2027 30 Ajani Fortune Supplemental 29-30 HG 2026

2023 Loans Name Roster Category Designation Contract Name Roster Category Designation Contract Ezequiel Barco On loan thru 2023 Young DP 2023 Erik Centeno Season-long loan GA 2026 Justin Garces Season-long loan HG 2025 Efrain Morales Season-long loan HG 2025 Marcelino Moreno Season-long loan TAM 2025 Edwin Mosquera Season-long loan INTL, U-22 2026

All contracts include team option years

DP: Designated Player

GA: Generation Adidas

HG: Homegrown

INTL: International

TAM: Targeted Allocation Money

U-22: Under-22

Young DP: Young Designated Player