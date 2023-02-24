 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atlanta United finalizes roster compliance ahead of MLS season opener

The club has shared details about it’s finalized roster ahead of the league deadline, including contract end dates (options not included)

By Joe Patrick
Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United announced the club’s roster for the 2023 MLS season per the league’s roster compliance deadline. Atlanta will host San Jose Earthquakes in its 2023 season opener on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

“Our goals for this season remain the same as they always have been,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in the team’s press release. “We want to host a playoff game and compete for trophies in every competition that we are playing in. We’ve made some moves this offseason in order to provide us with roster flexibility not only in the short-term but also in the long term. We are excited to kick-off the season tomorrow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of our amazing fans.”

Gonzalo Pineda heads into his second full season with Atlanta United and can call on the following squad after the league’s roster compliance deadline of Friday, Feb. 24.

Atlanta United 2023 roster (as of Feb. 24, 2023)

Senior Roster

Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract
Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract
1 Luis Abram Senior INTL, TAM 2026
2 Thiago Almada Senior INTL, Young DP 2026
3 Ozzie Alonso Senior 2023
4 Luiz Araujo Senior INTL, DP 2026
5 Miguel Berry Senior 2023
6 Derrick Etienne Jr. Senior TAM 2027
7 Giorgios Giakoumakis Senior INTL, DP 2026
8 ANdrew Gutman Senior 2024
9 Brad Guzan Senior 2025
10 Ronald Hernandez Senior INTL 2025
11 Franco Ibarra Senior U-22 2025
12 Brooks Lennon Senior TAM 2026
13 Erik Lopez Senior U-22 2025
14 Juanjo Purata Senior INTL On loan through 2023
15 Miles Robinson Senior TAM 2023
16 Matheus Rossetto Senior TAM 2023
17 Santiago Sosa Senior U-22 2025
18 Quentin Westberg Senior 2023
19 Open
20 Open

Supplemental Roster

Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract
Slot Name Roster Category Designation Contract
21 Clement Diop Supplemental 21-24 2024
22 Aiden McFadden Supplemental 21-24 2024
23 Amar Sejdic Supplemental 21-24 2025
24 Open Supplemental 21-24
25 Machop Chol Supplemental 25-28 HG 2025
26 Jackson Conway Supplemental 25-28 HG 2024
27 Caleb Wiley Supplemental 25-28 HG 2026
28 Tyler Wolff Supplemental 25-28 HG 2025
29 Noah Cobb Supplemental 29-30 HG 2027
30 Ajani Fortune Supplemental 29-30 HG 2026

2023 Loans

Name Roster Category Designation Contract
Name Roster Category Designation Contract
Ezequiel Barco On loan thru 2023 Young DP 2023
Erik Centeno Season-long loan GA 2026
Justin Garces Season-long loan HG 2025
Efrain Morales Season-long loan HG 2025
Marcelino Moreno Season-long loan TAM 2025
Edwin Mosquera Season-long loan INTL, U-22 2026

All contracts include team option years

DP: Designated Player

GA: Generation Adidas

HG: Homegrown

INTL: International

TAM: Targeted Allocation Money

U-22: Under-22

Young DP: Young Designated Player

