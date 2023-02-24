Atlanta United finalizes roster compliance ahead of MLS season opener

Atlanta United announced the club’s roster for the 2023 MLS season per the league’s roster compliance deadline. Atlanta will host San Jose Earthquakes in its 2023 season opener on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
“Our goals for this season remain the same as they always have been,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in the team’s press release. “We want to host a playoff game and compete for trophies in every competition that we are playing in. We’ve made some moves this offseason in order to provide us with roster flexibility not only in the short-term but also in the long term. We are excited to kick-off the season tomorrow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of our amazing fans.”
Gonzalo Pineda heads into his second full season with Atlanta United and can call on the following squad after the league’s roster compliance deadline of Friday, Feb. 24.
Atlanta United 2023 roster (as of Feb. 24, 2023)
Senior Roster
|Slot
|Name
|Roster Category
|Designation
|Contract
|Slot
|Name
|Roster Category
|Designation
|Contract
|1
|Luis Abram
|Senior
|INTL, TAM
|2026
|2
|Thiago Almada
|Senior
|INTL, Young DP
|2026
|3
|Ozzie Alonso
|Senior
|2023
|4
|Luiz Araujo
|Senior
|INTL, DP
|2026
|5
|Miguel Berry
|Senior
|2023
|6
|Derrick Etienne Jr.
|Senior
|TAM
|2027
|7
|Giorgios Giakoumakis
|Senior
|INTL, DP
|2026
|8
|ANdrew Gutman
|Senior
|2024
|9
|Brad Guzan
|Senior
|2025
|10
|Ronald Hernandez
|Senior
|INTL
|2025
|11
|Franco Ibarra
|Senior
|U-22
|2025
|12
|Brooks Lennon
|Senior
|TAM
|2026
|13
|Erik Lopez
|Senior
|U-22
|2025
|14
|Juanjo Purata
|Senior
|INTL
|On loan through 2023
|15
|Miles Robinson
|Senior
|TAM
|2023
|16
|Matheus Rossetto
|Senior
|TAM
|2023
|17
|Santiago Sosa
|Senior
|U-22
|2025
|18
|Quentin Westberg
|Senior
|2023
|19
|Open
|20
|Open
Supplemental Roster
|Slot
|Name
|Roster Category
|Designation
|Contract
|Slot
|Name
|Roster Category
|Designation
|Contract
|21
|Clement Diop
|Supplemental 21-24
|2024
|22
|Aiden McFadden
|Supplemental 21-24
|2024
|23
|Amar Sejdic
|Supplemental 21-24
|2025
|24
|Open
|Supplemental 21-24
|25
|Machop Chol
|Supplemental 25-28
|HG
|2025
|26
|Jackson Conway
|Supplemental 25-28
|HG
|2024
|27
|Caleb Wiley
|Supplemental 25-28
|HG
|2026
|28
|Tyler Wolff
|Supplemental 25-28
|HG
|2025
|29
|Noah Cobb
|Supplemental 29-30
|HG
|2027
|30
|Ajani Fortune
|Supplemental 29-30
|HG
|2026
2023 Loans
|Name
|Roster Category
|Designation
|Contract
|Name
|Roster Category
|Designation
|Contract
|Ezequiel Barco
|On loan thru 2023
|Young DP
|2023
|Erik Centeno
|Season-long loan
|GA
|2026
|Justin Garces
|Season-long loan
|HG
|2025
|Efrain Morales
|Season-long loan
|HG
|2025
|Marcelino Moreno
|Season-long loan
|TAM
|2025
|Edwin Mosquera
|Season-long loan
|INTL, U-22
|2026
All contracts include team option years
DP: Designated Player
GA: Generation Adidas
HG: Homegrown
INTL: International
TAM: Targeted Allocation Money
U-22: Under-22
Young DP: Young Designated Player
