Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Thread and How to Watch

Time waits for no one, and the same holds true for man and Major League Soccer franchise alike. Whether ready or not, we’re doing it for real this time, starting tonight against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Atlanta United is officially back in MLS Regular Season action tonight, kicking off year number seven in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Quakes. This weekend will also kick off the league’s new broadcasting deal with Apple, with all opening weekend matches shown for free on Apple TV for those with an Apple TV+ subscription or free on the Apple TV app. For more information on the broadcasting arrangement and how to watch the other 33 games (plus playoffs), check out our article breaking down MLS Season Pass for 2023.

As we get set to watch the two sides’ first meeting since 2019, take a look at our match preview and predicted lineups, then hop back over here to the match thread in time for the 7:30 PM kickoff in the Benz as we get the new season underway.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

San Jose Earthquakes’ Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, February 25th; 7:30 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (Free with Apple TV+)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

