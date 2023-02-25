Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Thiago Almada is the absolute truth. The World Cup champion put the team on his back and carried them to three points. What a way to start an MVP campaign.

Unsurprisingly, a starting lineup featuring no new players produced similar results to 2022. Atlanta United did a lot of swarming around the box but could net nothing more than pop shots from outside the box for the majority of the match.

After a scintillating preseason, Luiz Araujo struggled mightily to carry over that form into the regular season. He missed a penalty and reverted to his old habits of poor shot selection way too many times. It’s a worrisome trend for someone who seemed to have such high hopes of a turnaround season coming in.

All-in-all, you take the three points, but there are still signs of the same team that slogged through last season that will hopefully wane away once the new signings arrive and begin getting integrated into the team.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

