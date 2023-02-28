Atlanta United blew the lid off Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its 2023 season opener as Thiago Almada’s stunning stoppage-time brace turned a 1-0 deficit into a thrilling 2-1 victory. It will hope for a more straightforward performance on Saturday against a Toronto FC side that coughed up a late 2-1 lead at D.C. United to eventually fall 3-2 at the death. Meanwhile, at CITYPARK in St. Louis, MLS’s newest side plays in front of a home crowd for the first time as St. Louis CITY SC host Charlotte FC.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 2, as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, March 4

4:30 p.m. ET

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers (free; also on FOX)

MLS Season Pass: Max Bretos, Mo Edu

FOX: TBA

7:30 p.m. ET window

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United (free)

Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

Inter Miami FC vs. Philadelphia Union (free)

Keith Costigan, Brian Dunseth

New England Revolution vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC (free)

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

8:30 p.m. ET window

Austin FC vs. CF Montréal

Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson

Chicago Fire FC vs. NYCFC (free)

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy

Mark Followill, Lori Lindsey

St. Louis City SC vs. Charlotte FC

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

9:30 p.m. ET window

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

Nate Bukaty, Tony Meola

10:30 p.m. ET window

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (free)

Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce