Atlanta United blew the lid off Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its 2023 season opener as Thiago Almada’s stunning stoppage-time brace turned a 1-0 deficit into a thrilling 2-1 victory. It will hope for a more straightforward performance on Saturday against a Toronto FC side that coughed up a late 2-1 lead at D.C. United to eventually fall 3-2 at the death. Meanwhile, at CITYPARK in St. Louis, MLS’s newest side plays in front of a home crowd for the first time as St. Louis CITY SC host Charlotte FC.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 2, as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, March 4
4:30 p.m. ET
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers (free; also on FOX)
MLS Season Pass: Max Bretos, Mo Edu
FOX: TBA
7:30 p.m. ET window
Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United (free)
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
Inter Miami FC vs. Philadelphia Union (free)
Keith Costigan, Brian Dunseth
New England Revolution vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC (free)
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
8:30 p.m. ET window
Austin FC vs. CF Montréal
Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson
Chicago Fire FC vs. NYCFC (free)
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy
Mark Followill, Lori Lindsey
St. Louis City SC vs. Charlotte FC
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
9:30 p.m. ET window
Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
Nate Bukaty, Tony Meola
10:30 p.m. ET window
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (free)
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
