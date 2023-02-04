Preseason Friendly; Atlanta United at Atalante: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta. Atlante. They just write themselves, don’t they?

Atlanta United kicks off their second friendly of the 2023 preseason tonight, and their first of a ten-day visit to Mexico City as the squad gears up for the start of the regular season at the end of this month.

We’ll see how coverage shakes out around this one, but details are hard to come by thus far. We do know that kickoff is set for 8 PM ET and that streaming will be provided by Atlante on their website. Stay tuned on the Atlanta United side of things for more updates on match details.

If we do get to watch, we’ll see if things improve from a lackluster 3-3 draw against third division Chattanooga FC last weekend, while primarily building up fitness and cohesion within the squad.

Feel free to use the comments below as a match thread for anything and everything surrounding the friendly as well as any details you can find.

How to Watch:

Venue: Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

Kickoff Time: Saturday, February 4th; 8:00 PM ET

Available TV: N/A

Available Streaming: Atlante FC Website

Available Radio: N/A

