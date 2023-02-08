Preseason Friendly; Atlanta United at Cruz Azul: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United prepares to wrap up their Mexico City preseason camp with one final friendly match against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul later this morning before returning to the United States for more preparation in advance of the February 25th regular season opener.

The closed door match against La Máquina Azul is closed to the public, and a live stream will not be provided. However, the club has promised to provide updates of the match through the official Twitter account along with coverage on atlutd.com/mexico.

Feel free to join us and use the comment section below as a match thread for sharing and discussing any and all details surrounding the match, which kicks off at 11:00 AM ET.

How to Watch:

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, February 8th; 11:00 AM ET

Available Coverage: @ATLUTD Twitter, atlutd.com/mexico

