Atlanta United injury report vs. Charlotte FC

Atlanta United will set out on the road for the first time in 2023 as it takes on Charlotte FC on Saturday. Atlanta will be looking to remain unbeaten (and hopefully pick up its 2nd win of the season) while Charlotte have dropped the first 2 matches of its sophomore campaign against the New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC.

The big question going into this one centered around the status of Matheus Rossetto, especially as Gonzalo Pineda stated in Thursday’s training session that the Brazilian midfielder had “felt something” in his hamstring that the coaches and medical staff would monitor. After being deemed questionable, Rossetto has been officially ruled out of Saturday’s match, the club announced.

Here’s the availability situation regarding other Atlanta players: