Atlanta United injury report vs. Charlotte FC

Atlanta United will set out on the road for the first time in 2023 as it takes on Charlotte FC on Saturday. Atlanta will be looking to remain unbeaten (and hopefully pick up its 2nd win of the season) while Charlotte have dropped the first 2 matches of its sophomore campaign against the New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC.
The big question going into this one centered around the status of Matheus Rossetto, especially as Gonzalo Pineda stated in Thursday’s training session that the Brazilian midfielder had “felt something” in his hamstring that the coaches and medical staff would monitor. After being deemed questionable, Rossetto has been officially ruled out of Saturday’s match, the club announced.
Here’s the availability situation regarding other Atlanta players:
- Machop Chol (hamstring) was out for the first 2 matches of the season after coming off in the American Family Insurance Cup against Toluca but did train this week. He has been upgraded to questionable.
- Tyler Wolff (shoulder) is now listed as questionable after he too was out for the first 2 matches.
- Ozzie Alonso remains out as he continues to recover from his ACL injury, but was seen working off to the side with trainers this week separate from the main session. That’s a great sign and a significant psychological boost.
- Non-injury related, but Santiago Sosa has served his 3-match suspension after missing the 2022 season finale and the first 2 matches of 2023 after using a homophobic slur. The Rossetto injury could provide an opportunity for him to make his 2023 debut.
