Atlanta United at Charlotte FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

It’s matchday number three for the Five Stripes as Atlanta United makes the trek up I-85 for their first away trip of the season, taking on a now sophomore Charlotte FC.

Charlotte, winless in their first two, welcome Atlanta United (and maybe a more involved Giorgos Giakoumakis) to Bank of America Stadium for a nationally televised noon match to kick off the Saturday slate across the league. The match will be broadcast on cable television through FOX and FOX Deportes, and over radio through 92.9 The Game and La Mejor in Spanish.

The match will also stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass.

Before kickoff rolls around, hurry over to our match preview and predicted lineups for all the information you need, as well as the Scarves and Spikes podcast chat with Charlotte radio analyst Jessica Charman. When you’re ready, jump back here and into our match thread below as we discuss all things Atlanta-Charlotte.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Your Starting XI for today's match vs. @CharlotteFC pic.twitter.com/YNvsAFoCmX — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 11, 2023

Charlotte FC’s Lineup:

Starting XI of the QC pic.twitter.com/89wQOU439m — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) March 11, 2023

How to Watch:

Venue: Banc of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Kickoff Time: Saturday, March 11th; 12:25 PM ET

Available TV: FOX, FOX Deportes, Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free Trial), Fox Sports Go App, Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.