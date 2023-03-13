Caleb Wiley Nominated for Player of the Matchday as Atlanta United Sits Top of the East

Another week has come and gone and Atlanta United fans will be thrilled to know we’re winning it all don’t tell me otherwise the Five Stripes are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference! Yes it’s only three matches...so?

The 3-0 win that Atlanta brought home from Charlotte FC on Saturday was one of the best team wins the squad has displayed in quite some time. Leading the goal scoring charge was 18-year-old Caleb Wiley, who netted a brace and an assist and simply had the best game of his very young career. Signs of his game maturing are obvious; the first goal and the second goal consisted of two very different finishes, and his defensive work rate was outstanding.

The fight he showed on Saturday has led to him being nominated as MLS’ Player of the Matchday for week 3. The competition isn’t exactly a pushover, but the 17’s can come out in force.

There's still time to vote! Make your smart choice for Player of the Matchday: — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 13, 2023

Be sure to go cast your vote on Twitter and push Caleb through to a well-deserved award!