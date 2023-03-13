Caleb Wiley named MLS Player of the Matchday, joins Miles Robinson on Team of the Matchday

Caleb Wiley’s performance on Saturday was enough to see him named MLS’s Player of the Matchday. His 2-goal, 1-assist performance led Atlanta United to a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Wiley, according to the league, is the 6th-youngest player to win the award. Ahead of him on the list: Freddy Adu, Santino Quaranta, Cade Cowell, Alphonso Davies, and Jozy Altidore.

Wiley is also the 3rd-youngest player to score or assist on at 3 goals in a half, behind Davies (twice) and Bobby Convey. From a club standpoint, he joins Miguel Almiron and Yamil Asad as the only players with 2 goals and 1 assist in a match.

Wiley, along with Miles Robinson, was also named to the league’s Team of the Matchday.

That’s now 2 Atlanta United players in 3 weeks to win Player of the Matchday. Thiago Almada won it after the season opener thanks to a pair of late stunners against San Jose. His free-kick winner in the dying embers of stoppage time was the Goal of the Matchday.