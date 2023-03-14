It’s hard to believe we’re through 3 weeks of the 2023 MLS season already. Atlanta United are riding the high of a big 3-0 win over Charlotte FC to remain unbeaten in the early going (2-0-1) and now turn its attention to a visit from the Portland Timbers, the first time the 2 sides have met at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since MLS Cup 2018. An intriguing matchup worth watching happens earlier in the afternoon as defending CCL champs Seattle Sounders host defending MLS Cup champs LAFC.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 4 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, March 18
4 p.m ET
Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC (free; also on FOX)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
7:30 p.m. ET window
Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC
Chris Wittyngham, Lori Lindsey
CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union
Blake Price, Greg Sutton
NYCFC vs. D.C. United
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF (free)
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson
8:30 p.m. ET window
St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC (free)
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City (free)
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
9:30 p.m. ET window
Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
10:30 p.m. ET window
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (free)
Mark Followill, Danielle Slaton
