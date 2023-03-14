It’s hard to believe we’re through 3 weeks of the 2023 MLS season already. Atlanta United are riding the high of a big 3-0 win over Charlotte FC to remain unbeaten in the early going (2-0-1) and now turn its attention to a visit from the Portland Timbers, the first time the 2 sides have met at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since MLS Cup 2018. An intriguing matchup worth watching happens earlier in the afternoon as defending CCL champs Seattle Sounders host defending MLS Cup champs LAFC.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 4 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, March 18

4 p.m ET

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC (free; also on FOX)

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

7:30 p.m. ET window

Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC

Chris Wittyngham, Lori Lindsey

CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union

Blake Price, Greg Sutton

NYCFC vs. D.C. United

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF (free)

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC

Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson

8:30 p.m. ET window

St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC (free)

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City (free)

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

9:30 p.m. ET window

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United (free)

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

10:30 p.m. ET window

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (free)

Mark Followill, Danielle Slaton