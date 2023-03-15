Miles Robinson among Atlanta United players named to national team rosters

Miles Robinson’s comeback story has gone as well as expected over the first 3 matches of the 2023 MLS season. With the Atlanta United centerback having suffered a rupture of his Achilles in May, he’s barely looked as if he’s missed a step in his return to the pitch.

On Wednesday, Robinson was named to the United States’ roster for its upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches this month. The USMNT, the defending champions of the tournament, will visit Grenada on Mar. 24 before hosting El Salvador at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Mar. 27 as it seeks to win Group D and advance to the semifinals in June.

Robinson is far from the only Atlanta United player to be called into international duty. Also on Wednesday, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was named to Greece’s roster for the opening matches of its Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Gibraltar (Mar. 24) and Lithuania (Mar. 27).

We have a new national team to cheer on



Giorgos Giakoumakis has been called up by @EthnikiOmada for two games in March ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qb6jfaDGC5 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 15, 2023

Atlanta will also see defender Ronald Hernandez head to Saudi Arabia with the Venezuelan national team at the end of the month for a pair of friendlies against the host Saudis (Mar. 24) and Uzbekistan (Mar. 28), while Derrick Etienne will join Haiti for its Nations League matches. In addition, Machop Chol on Mar. 9 was named to South Sudan’s provisional squad for its upcoming AFCON qualifiers against The Congo on Mar. 23 (away) and 27 (home).

Robinson, Giakoumakis, Etienne, and Hernandez’s callups mean they’ll be out of the picture for Atlanta’s match against Columbus on Mar. 24. (Chol will likely not be called into South Sudan’s final roster for AFCON.) We’ve not mentioned Argentina’s friendlies on Mar. 23 and 28 against Panama and Curacao, respectively, with Thiago Almada all but a lock to be called into Lionel Scaloni’s side for La Albiceleste’s World Cup victory tour. Still, it’s great to see Atlanta players have a chance to perform on the global stage.