Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United are absolutely soaring out of the gate. Seven points through three matches for the Five Stripes makes for the best start to a season in the club’s history along with a spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. After a more than convincing 3-0 victory on the road against Charlotte FC last weekend, Atlanta returns home tonight to face a Western Conference foe who enters off of back to back losses to LAFC and St. Louis CITY, along with a slew of injuries long enough to bring last season’s painful memories flooding back.

An eight name list including players such as Felipe Mora, Sebastian Blanco, Dairon Asprilla, and Yimmy Chara won’t be featuring in today’s match. This is good news for an Atlanta squad with an in form Almada and Wiley, an off the mark Luiz Araujo, and an increasingly involved Giakoumakis in attack, along with sturdy defensive play from Franco Ibarra and the center back duo of Robinson and Purata. Expectations for this one are justifiably high, but will Atlanta United be able to break through the Timbers’ block?

Today’s match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass.

Before kickoff rolls around, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the pregame info you can ask for, along with a more detailed look at the Timbers’ injury situation. Then, jump back here this evening and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we discuss all the action from the Benz.

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, March 18th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

