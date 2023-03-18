Atlanta United 5-1 Portland Timbers: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Wow. Atlanta United might be back, y’all. That performance had major 2017-2018 vibes to it. A rocky start was thankfully quelled by VAR overturning an early Portland goal. As soon as that happened, the Five Stripes turned on the jets and blew the Timbers’ doors off. The pressing was on point, the counter-attacks were deadly and dangerous all night. It was just a thing of beauty to witness.

Thiago Almada proved once again he’s on another level. It was him leading the counter on the first goal and then a moment of absolute magic to end the first half to double the lead. His free kick was truly world class that rivals some of the best anyone in the world has scored.

The Caleb Wiley-Almada one-two punch is becoming a force to be reckoned with. If there was any doubt as to why the club rejected Wiley’s call-up to the U-20’s it’s because he’s becoming an integral part of the starting lineup. It’s hard to see him losing his place any time soon.

Congrats to Giorgos Giakoumakis on his first goal for the club. He wanted it so badly and he finally got it with a lovely header off a Wiley cross. Hopefully the first of many.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.