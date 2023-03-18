WATCH: Thiago Almada scores one of the best free kicks you’ll ever see

Thiago Almada has done it again. The World Cup winner has perhaps notched his best goal as an Atlanta United player in the first half against the Portland Timbers. In stoppage time just before the halftime whistle, Atlanta drew a free kick from at least 35 yards away from goal. Initially it appeared way too far out to have a direct shot on goal, but Thiago Almada did what Thiago Almada does and pulled off the unthinkable:

OMG Thiago Almada!



Absolute world-class strike. pic.twitter.com/cxnCYD0Rky — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2023

A goal worthy of some of the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, Almada curled a speculative effort perfectly into the top corner to send Mercedes-Benz Stadium into delirium and his team into the half up by two goals. It may be only the fourth matchday of the season, but we may very well already have our Goal of the Year winner, especially if Atlanta United fans get their say in the matter.