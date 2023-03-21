Well, things are fun around Atlanta United country, aren’t they? The Five Stripes will look to make it 3 wins in a row while remaining unbeaten through the first 5 matches of the year (albeit shorthanded due to a number of players on international duty) when they travel to face the Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, newcomers St. Louis CITY SC, probably the biggest story in the league outside of Thiago Almada pacing Atlanta’s hot start, look to move to 5-0-0 when it travels to Real Salt Lake. We’ll also see a meeting of original MLS clubs when D.C. United, fresh off being named host of the 2023 All-Star Game vs. Arsenal, welcome the New England Revolution to Audi Field.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 5 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, March 25

4:30 p.m ET

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy (free; also on FOX)

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

7:30 p.m. ET window

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution (free)

Ed Cohen, Lori Lindsey

Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC (free)

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC (free)

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

8:30 p.m. ET window

Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Houston Dynamo FC vs. NYCFC

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders

Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati (free)

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

9:30 p.m. ET window

Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC (free)

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

10:30 p.m. ET window

LAFC vs. FC Dallas

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC

Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton