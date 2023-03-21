Well, things are fun around Atlanta United country, aren’t they? The Five Stripes will look to make it 3 wins in a row while remaining unbeaten through the first 5 matches of the year (albeit shorthanded due to a number of players on international duty) when they travel to face the Columbus Crew.
Meanwhile, newcomers St. Louis CITY SC, probably the biggest story in the league outside of Thiago Almada pacing Atlanta’s hot start, look to move to 5-0-0 when it travels to Real Salt Lake. We’ll also see a meeting of original MLS clubs when D.C. United, fresh off being named host of the 2023 All-Star Game vs. Arsenal, welcome the New England Revolution to Audi Field.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 5 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, March 25
4:30 p.m ET
Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy (free; also on FOX)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
7:30 p.m. ET window
Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
D.C. United vs. New England Revolution (free)
Ed Cohen, Lori Lindsey
Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC (free)
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC (free)
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
8:30 p.m. ET window
Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
Houston Dynamo FC vs. NYCFC
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders
Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson
Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati (free)
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
9:30 p.m. ET window
Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
10:30 p.m. ET window
LAFC vs. FC Dallas
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC
Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton
