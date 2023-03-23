Atlanta United signs three 2’s prospects to Short-Term Agreements

Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Luke Brennan, Alan Carleton and Nick Firmino to Short-Term Agreements for Saturday’s match against Columbus Crew on Saturday. Atlanta United is expected to miss at least six of it’s regular first team players to international duty.

Here’s the rest of the pertinent info from Atlanta United’s release:

Per 2023 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

A club may roster up to four players on Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players or Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary ($85,444) with the affiliate. This number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs). Additional players may also be signed to Short-Term Agreements for MLS league season games but only in cases of Extreme Hardship.

Brennan, 18, has seen playing time with ATL UTD 2 in each of the past two seasons. The former Academy standout made his professional debut for ATL UTD 2 on Oct. 17, 2021 against Memphis 901 FC. Last season, the forward made 27 appearances in the USL Championship including 11 starts. His first professional goal came on July 6, 2022 in a 3-3 draw against Birmingham Legion FC. He followed that up with another goal in the next match against FC Tulsa. Later in the campaign, Brennan contributed his first two career assists and finished the season playing 1,044 minutes with ATL UTD 2. Brennan will become an Atlanta United Homegrown player effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Carleton, 17, was a member of the first-ever Atlanta United Academy team to take the field in 2016 at the Generation Adidas Cup. He’s continued to progress through the Academy ranks and earned his professional debut last year with ATL UTD 2 in a 2-1 win at Hartford on April 3. His first start for ATL UTD 2 came on August 10 on the road at New York Red Bulls II. He finished his first professional season with 12 appearances, including two starts, and 276 total minutes played.

Firmino signed with ATL UTD 2 on March 2, 2022. The Brazilian-American midfielder came up through the New England Revolution Academy and signed a professional contract in November 2018, debuting in USL League One on July 25, 2020. The midfielder made 34 appearances with ATL UTD 2 last season in the USL Championship and recorded three goals and one assist.