WATCH: Thiago Almada scores 1st senior international goal for Argentina in friendly vs. Panama

Thiago Almada’s sensational form with Atlanta United has carried over to the international level.

Argentina on Thursday night faced off in a friendly against Panama, La Albiceleste’s first match since winning the World Cup final. With the match scoreless with just under 15 minutes remaining, Argentina won a free kick about 10 yards from the box, which Lionel Messi fired off the woodwork. The ball eventually found its way to Almada, who put it past Los Canaleros keeper José Guerra to make it 1-0.

You can take a look at the goal below:

#ARG 1 - 0 #PAN | 32 ST | Thiago Almada se encuentra con el gol y el grito de todo el monumental.



It wasn’t a spectacular free kick from distance, but a goal’s a goal nonetheless, and it’s gotten Almada off the mark in his senior international career. His last (and until Thursday, only) goal for his country came in 2019 as a member of the U-20 team.

Argentina eventually won 2-0 as Messi tacked on an insurance goal via an 89th-minute free kick. While Almada has a long way to go to match his legendary teammate’s 800 goals for club and country, he surely won’t forget his first.