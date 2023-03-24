Atlanta United injury and availability report vs. Columbus Crew

Atlanta United has announced the official lit of players who will be unavailable. The list is headlined by a league-high seven players who will miss Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew due to international duty. MLS has decided to continue with the league schedule despite almost every team in the league missing some of their most important players. Atlanta’s include:

Thiago Almada (Argentina)

Giorgios Giakoumakis (Greece)

Miles Robinson (USA)

Derrick Etienne, Jr. (Haiti)

Luis Abram (Peru)

Ronald Hernandez (Venezuela)

Machop Chol (South Sudan)

On the injury front, it’s mostly a clean bill for Atlanta United. Matheus Rossetto reamins questionable as he was last week with a hamstring issue suffered during the team’s 1-1 draw vs. Toronto. Ozzie Alonso remains out of contention for the matchday squad as he returns from an ACL injury, though he has returned to the field in training to work on the grass with team medical staff.

To make up for all the losses, the Atlanta United signed three of its young Atlanta United 2 players to Short-Term Agreements — Alan Carleton, Luke Brennan and Nick Firmino — making all three eligible to make their MLS debuts on Saturday.