Atlanta United at Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

Yes, we’re in the middle of an international break. Yes, Atlanta United (and the rest of the league) are still playing through it. It is what it is.

Still, Atlanta will be without a few key pieces that have been vital to the early run of form that has the Five Stripes atop the Eastern Conference, including Thiago Almada (who is STILL scoring goals), Miles Robinson, and Giorgos Giakoumakis from among the regular starting lineup, along with even more from the bench.

Columbus will be down some starters as well, which should make for an interesting test of depth between the two squads. We’ll see if a shorthanded Atlanta has what it takes to keep their claim at the top spot up in Ohio.

Today’s match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage will be provided in English on Star 94.1 in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the pregame info you can ask for. Then, jump back over here this evening and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we discuss all the action from the Columbus.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Columbus Crew’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff Time: Saturday, March 25th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

