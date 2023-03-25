Columbus Crew 6-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Welp. That happened.

Of course missing your three most important players and several others is crippling. However, you’d expect the remaining talent to put up more of a fight than they did. But it is what it is. Columbus clearly dealt with their missing players better than Atlanta did.

The worst part of the night is Andrew Gutman leaving the match early with an injury. A lopsided loss can be easily shaken off, but that could have long-term implications.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.