Last week, we mentioned how fun things were in Atlanta United country. Turns out, that was before the Five Stripes were served a slice of humble pie in the form of a 6-1 demolition at the hands of the Columbus Crew. Here’s hoping a return home against the New York Red Bulls is a “get right” game with a number of starters and key players that were on international duty scheduled to return.

Elsewhere, the New England Revolution, currently atop the East, play host to NYCFC, which should make for a fun matchup. And St. Louis CITY SC, who have maximum points through 5 matches, welcome Minnesota United to CITYPARK.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 6 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, March 25

7:30 p.m. ET window

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF (free)

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake

Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders (free; also on FOX)

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

New England Revolution vs. NYCFC (free)

Callum Williams, Jamie Watson

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City

Ed Cohen, Warren Barton

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC (free)

Nate Bukaty, Kyndra de St. Aubin

8:30 p.m. ET window

Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers (free)

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

9:30 p.m. ET window

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

10:30 p.m. ET window

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC (free)

Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Montréal

Blake Price, Paul Dolan