 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLS Matchweek 6 announcer assignments, schedule: Who’s calling the matches on MLS Season Pass?

Here’s who’s in the commentary position for all the matches for the 6th week of the season.

By Dirty South Soccer Staff
/ new
Atlanta United v Columbus Crew Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Last week, we mentioned how fun things were in Atlanta United country. Turns out, that was before the Five Stripes were served a slice of humble pie in the form of a 6-1 demolition at the hands of the Columbus Crew. Here’s hoping a return home against the New York Red Bulls is a “get right” game with a number of starters and key players that were on international duty scheduled to return.

Elsewhere, the New England Revolution, currently atop the East, play host to NYCFC, which should make for a fun matchup. And St. Louis CITY SC, who have maximum points through 5 matches, welcome Minnesota United to CITYPARK.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 6 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, March 25

7:30 p.m. ET window

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF (free)
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders (free; also on FOX)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

New England Revolution vs. NYCFC (free)
Callum Williams, Jamie Watson

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City
Ed Cohen, Warren Barton

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC (free)
Nate Bukaty, Kyndra de St. Aubin

8:30 p.m. ET window

Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United
Tony Husband, Ross Smith

9:30 p.m. ET window

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

10:30 p.m. ET window

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC (free)
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Montréal
Blake Price, Paul Dolan

More From Dirty South Soccer

Loading comments...