Last week, we mentioned how fun things were in Atlanta United country. Turns out, that was before the Five Stripes were served a slice of humble pie in the form of a 6-1 demolition at the hands of the Columbus Crew. Here’s hoping a return home against the New York Red Bulls is a “get right” game with a number of starters and key players that were on international duty scheduled to return.
Elsewhere, the New England Revolution, currently atop the East, play host to NYCFC, which should make for a fun matchup. And St. Louis CITY SC, who have maximum points through 5 matches, welcome Minnesota United to CITYPARK.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 6 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, March 25
7:30 p.m. ET window
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF (free)
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders (free; also on FOX)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
New England Revolution vs. NYCFC (free)
Callum Williams, Jamie Watson
Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton
Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City
Ed Cohen, Warren Barton
Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC (free)
Nate Bukaty, Kyndra de St. Aubin
8:30 p.m. ET window
Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
9:30 p.m. ET window
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
10:30 p.m. ET window
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC (free)
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Montréal
Blake Price, Paul Dolan
Loading comments...