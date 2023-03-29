Report: Ex-Atlanta United manager Tata Martino close to taking Boca Juniors job

Former Atlanta United head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino is close to taking over the Boca Juniors squad, according to renowned Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Gerardo Martino se acerca a Boca Juniors.

*️⃣El "Tata" tiene ganas de asumir el desafío y las charlas entre las partes, a falta de pulir algunos detalles, van por muy buen rumbo. pic.twitter.com/1phMXyiBOf — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) March 29, 2023

The deal is not done, but according to Merlo the talks are progressing in an agreeable fashion and looks on course to be completed barring an unforeseen snag.

It would be a landmark job for the Argentine manager, who has notably been at the helm of several other high-profile organizations including Barcelona, the Argentina national team and most recently the Mexican national team. It would be Martino’s first return to club football since leaving Atlanta United as MLS Cup champions following their victorious 2018 MLS Cup Playoff campaign.

Boca Juniors are struggling eight games into the 2023 Apertura in the Argentina Primera, having collected only 11 points and they sit in 14th place among 28 clubs.

If nothing else it is cool to see Atlanta United alumni spreading out across the international stage, and in Tata’s case returning to a part of the world that Atlanta has traditionally recruited from heavily.