Giorgos Giakoumakis has work visa approved, eligible to play for Atlanta United

Atlanta United announced on social media this morning that the work visa for Atlanta United striker and new Designated Player Giorgos Giakoumakis has been approved, making him eligible to begin participating in training and playing in games.

Giakoumakis flew in to Atlanta yesterday after receiving his work visa in Toronto, and he will train with the team for the first time on Friday, according to a club spokesperson.

The decision on if and how much he plays will be up to Gonzalo Pineda and his coaching staff after they observe him during Friday’s session. The striker last played competitive minutes nearly two months ago on January 7, playing 27 minutes off the bench against Kilmarnock. It seems unlikely that he will be fit or cohesive enough with teammates to start the match, but he will almost certainly see time in a similar manner in which new incoming striker Miguel Berry did in last Saturday’s game against San Jose.

Thank goodness we can stop worrying about this and get to see him take the field with his teammates this weekend.