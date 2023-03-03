Atlanta United injury report vs. Toronto FC

Ahead of tomorrow’s match against Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. EST, MLS Season Pass, Star 94, La Mejor), Atlanta United announced several players who will officially miss the game.
- Santiago Sosa remains suspended, serving the last of his three-match ban. The first game was served on Decision Day of last season, and he missed the home opener last week in a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
- Machop Chol remains out with a hamstring injury. The forward suffered the injury in the team’s preseason game against Toluca on February 15th. He is said to be week to week.
- Tyler Wolff remains out with a shoulder injury suffered sometime this preseason. Wolff was recalled early from his loan at Belgian side SK Beveren. He made five appearances including four starts to begin the 2022 season before later leaving on the loan.
- Ozzie Alonso continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered exactly a year ago from tomorrow’s game — March 4, 2022. Alonso is approaching a return to the field, but stands likely to miss several more weeks, if not a couple months.
