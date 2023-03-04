Atlanta United vs Toronto FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

The insanity that was Thiago Almada’s stoppage time comeback, game winning brace will be hard to follow up, but the Five Stripes will do so nonetheless (in a calmer fashion, maybe) tonight as they host Toronto FC as their second opponent of the MLS season.

The potential debut of Atlanta’s newest Designated Player Giorgos Giakoumakis, whose visa was approved yesterday, will be the primary talking point of this match. With big and currently empty shoes to fill, fans and coaches alike will be eager to see the impact the Greek striker has to a squad that wasn’t very sharp in front of goal a week ago, save for the spectacular.

The match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more information and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass.

Before kickoff rolls around, get acquainted with Atlanta’s opponent and everything surrounding the match with our match preview and predicted lineups as well as the Scarves and Spikes Podcast interview with John Molinaro of TFC Republic. After that, jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Toronto FC’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, March 4th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

