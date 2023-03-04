Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Another frustrating night in attack for Atlanta United as they dominated possession but produced little from it. If not for a lucky deflection off a long shot, they would’ve lost despite controlling play for most of the match.

The problem with relying on long shots and crosses is that you leave the match up to chance more than other methods of attacking. Sure, they had some decent chances from corners and crossing the ball into the box, but there weren’t any clear cut chances you’d expect them to score created from the run of play.

Giorgos Giakoumakis’ debut finally came and almost resulted in a dream match-winner if not for a minuscule offside decision. He certainly changed the dynamic of the team upon his arrival but it feels like it’s going to take some time for him to get used to the style of play and for his teammates to adapt to him.

