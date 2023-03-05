Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC, Illustrated Box Score: Watching shadows on the wall

After week one when Atlanta United’s midfield had trouble connecting with the attackers and the wide players had trouble finding anyone with crosses against San Jose and having to come from behind, the team found itself with a midfield that had trouble connecting with the attackers and wide players who had trouble finding anyone with crosses against Toronto and having to come from behind in week 2.

A tradition unlike any other is Atlanta United giving up long range goals to Toronto as Nick DeLeon switched bodies with Federico Bernardeschi to make Andrew Gutman illustrate the duality of man after not getting cooked by Cristian Espinoza last weekend.

And following that up by having his entire lunch eaten by Bernardeschi on a play where he turned the wrong way while playing defense.

Atlanta came back though and the new no. 7 checked in. I couldn’t tell but I thought I heard the supporters sing “He’s quick, he’s Greek, he reads Newsweek GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS, GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS!!!!!” At the very least, I’m sure we’ll hear plenty of “OOOOOOOO GIIII-ORRRRR-GOOOOOOS GGGGGGGGIA-KOUUUUUUUU-MA-KISSSSSSSSS” ringing out in 2023.

He came in an immediately put the ball in the net with his mind, because there’s not much more that could have explained how Rossetto’s shot could have smacked off of two players and into the net.

It seemed like Toronto suddenly got very old and very slow after that and the Five Stripes began finding some threatening opportunities. There wasn’t any magic like there was last week and Atlanta got just a point out of the game.

Here’s how the box score looked.

The promising parts were... I mean, that’s a lot of crosses, that’s promising right? Having a shot for every 38 passes is great also.