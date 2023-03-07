Atlanta United hit the road for the first time as it faces Charlotte FC in a Southeastern derby match on Saturday. The home side came out on top both times last year when these 2 clubs met: Atlanta needed a stoppage-time tally from Jake Mulraney to claim a dramatic 2-1 win on Mar. 13, but Charlotte returned the favor on April 10 as Jordy Alcivar’s Olimpico was the only goal in a 1-0 affair at Bank of America Stadium. This one will have emotional significance, of course: it’s their first meeting since the death of Anton Walkes, a player beloved by both fanbases.
That’s obviously not the only contest on tap, though. Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 3 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, March 11
Noon ET
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United (free; also on FOX)
MLS Season Pass: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
FOX: TBA
5 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas
Blake Price, Paul Dolan
7:30 p.m. ET window
FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders FC (free)
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
D.C. United vs. Orlando City
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
NYCFC vs. Inter Miami FC
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC
Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey
Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
8:30 p.m. ET window
Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
Minnesota United vs. New York Red Bulls
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal (free)
Chris Wittyngham, Jamie Watson
9:30 p.m. ET window
Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC (free)
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
10:30 p.m. ET window
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY FC (free)
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids (free)
Nate Bukaty, Danielle Slaton
Sunday, March 12
10:30 p.m. ET
LAFC vs. New England Revolution
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
