Atlanta United hit the road for the first time as it faces Charlotte FC in a Southeastern derby match on Saturday. The home side came out on top both times last year when these 2 clubs met: Atlanta needed a stoppage-time tally from Jake Mulraney to claim a dramatic 2-1 win on Mar. 13, but Charlotte returned the favor on April 10 as Jordy Alcivar’s Olimpico was the only goal in a 1-0 affair at Bank of America Stadium. This one will have emotional significance, of course: it’s their first meeting since the death of Anton Walkes, a player beloved by both fanbases.

That’s obviously not the only contest on tap, though. Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 3 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, March 11

Noon ET

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United (free; also on FOX)

MLS Season Pass: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

FOX: TBA

5 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas

Blake Price, Paul Dolan

7:30 p.m. ET window

FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders FC (free)

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

D.C. United vs. Orlando City

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami FC

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

8:30 p.m. ET window

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy

Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Minnesota United vs. New York Red Bulls

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal (free)

Chris Wittyngham, Jamie Watson

9:30 p.m. ET window

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC (free)

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

10:30 p.m. ET window

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY FC (free)

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids (free)

Nate Bukaty, Danielle Slaton

Sunday, March 12

10:30 p.m. ET

LAFC vs. New England Revolution

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth