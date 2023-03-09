Jessica Charman Chats Atlanta United Away Day vs. Charlotte FC With Scarves and Spikes

Episode 9 of Scarves and Spikes is in the books and the train feels like it’s full steam ahead as Atlanta United prepares for its first away match day of 2023. The Five Stripes soon travel up I-85 to take on Charlotte F.C. in the first true derby of the season, and what better guest to have than someone who is intimately familiar with both teams?

Charlotte radio analyst Jessica Charman stopped by Wednesday to discuss the upcoming match with the guys and chat about Charlotte’s run of form, her background in Atlanta, and how Anton Walkes’ legacy continues to be remembered in the Queen City. The crew also recapped the Toronto match, provided insight from the training ground and locker room, and busted out the whiteboards to help prove their wildly varying opinions. Speaking of whiteboards, go give the first edition of the Scarves and Spikes player ratings episode a watch and be sure to let us know on Twitter this week which players you want us to review after the derby!

