Atlanta United signs Academy prospect Luke Brennan to future Homegrown Player contract

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed Academy graduate Luke Brennan, 18, to a Homegrown Player contract that will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Until then, Brennan will play on a newly-signed professional deal with Atlanta United 2 in MLS Next Pro.

Brennan’s career broke out in 2022 when he began playing regularly for Atlanta United 2, playing over 1,000 minutes in 27 appearances (11 starts). The performances were enough for him to get a look in training camp with the United States U-19 National Team last summer.

More recently, Brennan made his name known to Atlanta United fans after scoring in the team’s marquee preseason friendly, the American Family Insurance Cup, against Toluca.

Brennan said after that game that he had not been in talks with the club about a homegrown deal at that point, and was a college commit to play for former Atlanta United Academy Director Tony Annan at South Carolina.

Atlanta United Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda heaped praise on Brennan and the other young players who featured after the game. Brennan said he was happy to hear it.

“It means a lot obviously,” said Brennan after the Am-Fam Cup. “I’ve just got to keep working hard and it feels nice to be complimented by him.”

Caleb Wiley was asked after that game about Brennan, who he played with at times coming up through the Academy.

“[Luke] is a great player,” said Wiley. “He is very attacking minded and will get after you one-on-one. He is very creative on the ball, and as we all saw out there tonight, he is capable of scoring goals.”

Brennan will not be eligible to be called up to the first team matchday squad this season under his current contract, even in case of Extreme Hardship.

Congratulations from us at Dirty South Soccer to Luke and his family!