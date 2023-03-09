Atlanta United Announces Leagues Cup Group Stage Dates and Locations

Atlanta United and MLS announced today the dates and locations of the group stage matches in this summer’s Leagues Cup. The Five Stripes’ group stage includes both Inter Miami and Liga MX’s Cruz Azul, with the top two advancing onward to the knockout stage.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Atlanta heads down to Miami Fort Lauderdale to take on Phil Neville’s side and old friend Josef Martínez before returning home to battle Cruz Azul on Saturday, July 29th.

MLS play will pause for the month long tournament between the two leagues, with three Concacaf Champions League spots on the line. It’ll be curious to see which teams prioritize the competition compared to the U.S. Open Cup and how many go light to keep guys full-strength for the remaining league play and expanded playoffs later in the year.

The home match against Cruz Azul presents another opportunity for Atlanta United to not only net positive results in a true competitive match against a Mexican side at home, but also to draw a slightly different crowd to a home match. Liga MX teams have always represented very well in Atlanta, and Cruz Azul is sure to be no different.