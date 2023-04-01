Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Match Thread and How to Watch

After a hot start to 2023, a depleted Atlanta United came crashing back to Earth in a historically bad 6-1 loss in Columbus. Luckily, the international break has come to an end, and the Five Stripes are mostly restocked (minus Andrew Gutman, who joins the injury list) for a return home this evening.

Unfortunately, that opponent is the New York Red Bulls, an in-conference rival that Atlanta has failed to defeat in the regular season… ever. Could that change tonight? Newly minted Argentina goalscorer and MLS Player of the Month Thiago Almada, a starting Giorgos Giakoumakis, and (crucially) Miles Robinson may have something to say, but things certainly won’t come easy for the Five Stripes to beat the Red Bull press and get back on track.

Today’s match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage will be provided in English on 92.9 The Game in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before our 7:39 PM kickoff rolls around, head over to our match preview and predicted lineups for all the info you need to be prepared, then jump back here and into the match thread in the comments below as we discuss all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

New York Red Bulls’ Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 1st; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

