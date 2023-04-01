Atlanta United 1-0 New York Red Bulls: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

I promise the headline isn’t a typo. Atlanta United have conquered their kryptonite and beaten the New York Red Bulls in a regular season match.

It was a surprisingly pragmatic performance, but one that was desperately needed to solve the dilemma that was getting a favorable result against a team you consistently struggle with. It wasn’t pretty, but playing that way has never gone well with the style the Red Bulls play.

It’s not fair to call Thiago Almada’s performance poor as he has some brilliant moments in the match. However, there were some uncharacteristically shocking decisions made by him that could’ve cost the team dearly.

Overall, you take the three points however you can against the Red Bulls and worry about style points later.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.