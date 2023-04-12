Caleb Wiley Gets First U.S. Senior National Team Call-Up

The U.S. Men’s National Team announced the roster for the upcoming Continental Clasico against Mexico, and Atlanta United fans will be thrilled to see Caleb Wiley on the list. The young left back/left winger is having a phenomenal season so far with the Five Stripes, and USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson is clearly taking notice. This will be Caleb Wiley’s first senior national team call-up.

Wiley joins other young talent in the upcoming camp, making the trip alongside Cade Cowell, Joshua Winder, and Aidan Morris. This also won’t affect his potential availability for Atlanta United matches, though it would be reasonable to see him potentially held out as a starter depending on travel and other factors. Regardless, it’s a valuable chance for him to gain senior team experience and impress further as the national team goes through a transition period post-World Cup.

Look at the kid go



Congrats to Caleb Wiley on his first senior @USMNT call-up! pic.twitter.com/Omrivmxumf — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 12, 2023

From the club:

Wiley, 18, joined the Atlanta United Academy at the age of 11 as a member of the club’s inaugural U-12 team in 2016. He progressed through the Academy and made his professional debut on July 11, 2020 with Atlanta United 2, becoming the youngest player in club history to appear in a professional game at 15 years and 206 days. The defender signed a Homegrown contract with Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2022 and made the transition to the First Team where he started 18 of 26 MLS appearances and played over 1,500 minutes between left back and left wing. Wiley recorded one goal and two assists in 2022, scoring his first career MLS goal in his league debut in a 3-1 win against Sporting KC on Feb. 27. Wiley has recorded three goals and two assists through seven matches in 2023 and was named the MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 3 after his two-goal, one-assist performance in Atlanta’s 3-0 win at Charlotte FC on March 11.

Caleb is also expected to play a part in the upcoming U-20 World Cup, which is set to kick off at the end of May. Both are huge opportunities for the young man to expound upon his high-flying 2023, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in the future. Congratulations, Caleb Wiley!