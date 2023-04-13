Mike Conti Visits the Scarves and Spikes Show as Atlanta United Prepare for Toronto

Another week and another Scarves and Spikes episode is in the books, and this one brought a special guest - with a very familiar voice - who simply needs no introduction.

Mike Conti, “92.9 The Game” radio play-by-play announcer for Atlanta United (and station manager) touched on a variety of topics as the guys chatted about all the recent news and previewed the upcoming match against Toronto.

Mike took time to give some insight into his well-traveled and varied radio career and what it’s meant to be able to call matches for Atlanta United for most of the club’s history, including MLS Cup 2018. It was a fascinating look into where, and from whom, he draws inspiration to constantly improve his own ability on the microphone. He also took the role of hypothetical technical director to describe some potential roster additions the front office could make in the near future, and what it means to have a player like Thiago Almada on the squad.

Also, if you’ve been wondering where the most recent fan-favorite goal call, “BOOM GIAKOUMAKIS!” came from, Mike went into detail about its origins involving none other than a certain famous video game. It was truly an interview you don’t want to miss. And who knows, you may find yourself on the receiving end of some outstanding grilling recipes, too.

We aim to please.

