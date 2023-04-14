We’re getting closer and closer to double-digit matchweeks in MLS. Matchday 8 brings a pair of rivalry matches: the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders get going on the late game on Saturday, while Carlos Vela, a white-hot Denis Bouanga and LAFC line up against Chicharito and the LA Galaxy on Sunday. The hosts in both matches are struggling, but usually it’s best to throw out the record books in derbies like these.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 8 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Saturday, April 15
7:30 p.m. ET window
Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United (free)
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
Charlotte FC vs. Colorado Rapids (free)
Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey
Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
CF Montréal vs. D.C. United
Stefano Fusaro, Greg Sutton
New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
NYCFC vs. Nashville SC
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
8:30 p.m. ET window
Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake
Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
Minnesota United vs. Orlando City (free)
Callum Williams, Calen Carr
St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
10:30 p.m. ET window
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City (free)
Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton
Sunday, April 16
4:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (free; also on FOX)
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
