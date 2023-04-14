We’re getting closer and closer to double-digit matchweeks in MLS. Matchday 8 brings a pair of rivalry matches: the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders get going on the late game on Saturday, while Carlos Vela, a white-hot Denis Bouanga and LAFC line up against Chicharito and the LA Galaxy on Sunday. The hosts in both matches are struggling, but usually it’s best to throw out the record books in derbies like these.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 8 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Saturday, April 15

7:30 p.m. ET window

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United (free)

Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

Charlotte FC vs. Colorado Rapids (free)

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution (free)

Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

CF Montréal vs. D.C. United

Stefano Fusaro, Greg Sutton

New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

NYCFC vs. Nashville SC

Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

8:30 p.m. ET window

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Tony Husband, Ross Smith

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake

Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

Minnesota United vs. Orlando City (free)

Callum Williams, Calen Carr

St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

10:30 p.m. ET window

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City (free)

Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton

Sunday, April 16

4:30 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (free; also on FOX)

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman