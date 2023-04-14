Atlanta United will already be without Brad Guzan for 10-12 weeks as the goalkeeper and captain suffered a torn MCL during the Five Stripes’ draw at NYCFC.

That might not be the only injury situation from that match, though.

Thiago Almada was seen limping following the final whistle, with the 21-year-old not training with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday. He did return on Thursday. However, according to Atlanta’s availability report released on Friday, he has officially been ruled as “questionable” with a lower leg injury.

Almada leads the team in both goals (4) and assists (5), with his 5 helpers tied for the MLS lead. He assisted on Giorgos Giakoumakis’ goal that put Atlanta up 1-0 despite playing with 10 men. That said, he had been carrying a right ankle injury that had been causing him discomfort earlier in the season.

Along with Guzan and Ozzie Alonso being out (Alonso, though, trained with the team on Thursday, which is tremendous news as he recovers from his ACL), Franco Ibarra won’t play after being shown red in the Bronx. Meanwhile, Andrew Gutman, who hasn’t played since his adductor injury against the Columbus Crew, is no longer on the injury report, so that’s more good news.