Atlanta United at Toronto FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Following a hard fought draw in Yankee Stadium, Atlanta United take on Toronto FC for the second time this season tonight north of the border at BMO Field. A 1-1 draw back on March 4th saw a dominant Five Stripes struggle to find the net apart from a Matheus Rossetto wonder strike to equalize the match. Will fortunes fare better for Atlanta as the visitors in this rematch?

It won’t be an easy feat, with Atlanta United missing out on the services of Brad Guzan, who suffered a long term MCL injury last weekend in the NYCFC match, Franco Ibarra due to a red card suspension, and potentially Thiago Almada, listed as questionable with a lower leg injury. Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg seems set to step in between the posts for his Atlanta United debut against his former club, while Sanitago Sosa is likely to fill the defensive midfielder role.

Today’s match will stream on Apple TV as a part of MLS’s newly struck exclusive partnership as a part of MLS Season Pass. You can find out more and how to get access with our handy primer on all things MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage will be provided in English on 92.9 The Game or Sirius XM FC in English and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before this evening’s 7:39 PM kickoff, remember to give our match preview and predicted lineups a read for all the matchup info you need, then jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss all the action from Toronto.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Toronto FC’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 15th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM, Sirius XM FC

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.