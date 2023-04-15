Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Another very good performance away from home goes unrewarded. The draw and how it happened is extremely frustrating.

Losing Giorgos Giakoumakis to injury is a devastating blow, there’s no way around it. A goal-per-game striker missing any time is going to hurt any team in the world. We can only hope he won’t be out of action for too long.

Gonzalo Pineda deserves a ton of credit for the second half adjustments made after GG’s injury. I don’t think many people would expect Machop Chol to be brought on to play a central attacking midfielder role but he was and ended up playing a vital role in the performance. That’s an undeniably great move from the manager.

You have to be extremely impressed with how this team is playing away from home when at or near full-strength. If this is how they’ll consistently play in away matches all season, it’s going to be a very successful campaign.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we'll get your reactions first.

