We’re (already) nearly at the quarter-pole of the MLS season with the ninth week of matches ahead and with several teams set to face fixture congestion due to the U.S. Open Cup and Concacaf Champions League. Atlanta United, for its part and in the former group, have its first Sunday contest of the season as it hosts a Chicago Fire FC side that opened up a 2-0 lead on the Philadelphia Union before things ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.
Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 9 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:
Sunday, April 23
4:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC (free; also on FS1)
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham
Saturday, April 22
7:30 p.m. ET window
Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew
Tony Husband, Ross Smith
FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin
CF Montréal vs. New York Red Bulls
Blake Price, Greg Sutton
New England Revolution vs. Sporting Kansas City (free)
Callum Williams, Lori Lindsey
NYCFC vs. FC Dallas (free)
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr
Orlando City vs. D.C. United
Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson
Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu
8:30 p.m. ET window
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam
Nashville SC vs. LAFC
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman
9:30 p.m. ET window
Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis CITY SC (free)
Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton
Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth
10:30 p.m. ET window
LA Galaxy vs Austin FC
Mark Rogonino, Heath Pearce
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United (free)
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
