MLS Matchweek 9 announcer assignments, schedule: Who’s calling the matches on MLS Season Pass?

Here’s who’s on commentary for every match of the 9th week of the season.

By Dirty South Soccer Staff
Jordan Perruzza #77 (L) and Miles Robinson #12 (R) in action... Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We’re (already) nearly at the quarter-pole of the MLS season with the ninth week of matches ahead and with several teams set to face fixture congestion due to the U.S. Open Cup and Concacaf Champions League. Atlanta United, for its part and in the former group, have its first Sunday contest of the season as it hosts a Chicago Fire FC side that opened up a 2-0 lead on the Philadelphia Union before things ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

Here are the commentary teams for all 14 matches set to take place during Matchweek 9 as announced by MLS on Tuesday:

Sunday, April 23

4:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC (free; also on FS1)
Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

Saturday, April 22

7:30 p.m. ET window

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew
Tony Husband, Ross Smith

FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers
Kevin Egan, Kyndra de St. Aubin

CF Montréal vs. New York Red Bulls
Blake Price, Greg Sutton

New England Revolution vs. Sporting Kansas City (free)
Callum Williams, Lori Lindsey

NYCFC vs. FC Dallas (free)
Tyler Terens, Devon Kerr

Orlando City vs. D.C. United
Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC
Keith Costigan, Mo Edu

8:30 p.m. ET window

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Eric Krakauer, Lloyd Sam

Nashville SC vs. LAFC
Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman

9:30 p.m. ET window

Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis CITY SC (free)
Chris Wittyngham, Danielle Slaton

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes (free)
Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

10:30 p.m. ET window

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC
Mark Rogonino, Heath Pearce

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United (free)
Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

