Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Match Thread and How to Watch

The past couple weeks have seen Atlanta United go into some pretty tough environments, take leads, and then lose said lead to settle for a sole point from each. It’s a mixture of encouragement and disappointment that the Five Stripes will attempt to sort out with a return home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they take on an unbeaten in five Chicago Fire.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada listed as questionable, it’s up in the air as to what Atlanta’s attack will look like this afternoon, or if either of the two will even start. Franco Ibarra is eligible to return to the midfield after serving his red card suspension, but is also questionable for selection according to the team released eligibility report. We can only speculate how strong of a lineup will Gonzalo Pineda be able to play until the lineup drops approximately an hour before kickoff.

As the lone match of the day, all eyes will be on Atlanta with numerous ways to tune in to tune in including broadcasting on FS1 and Fox Deportes, and free for all on Apple TV. If listening is more your vibe, tune in to Star 94.1 FM for English commentary, or La Mejor on 1600,1460, or 1130 AM for Spanish.

Before this afternoon’s 4:55 PM kickoff (yep, not 4:30), remember to give our match preview and predicted lineups a read for all the matchup info you need, then jump back over here and into the match thread in the comments below to join us as we discuss all the action from Atlanta’s return to the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Our Starting XI for today's match vs. @ChicagoFire ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eT4bsU59Kn — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 23, 2023

Chicago Fire’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, April 23rd; 4:55 PM ET

Available TV: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: fubo TV (Free Trial), foxsports.com, Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: Star 94.1 FM, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

