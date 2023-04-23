Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

As the saying goes, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. And Atlanta United was certainly one of those and it wasn’t good!

It was a pretty bad overall performance by Atlanta United on the day. For a team that has shown utter dominance at home, they allowed a mediocre Chicago Fire team to come in and cause massive problems with their high press.

Aside from the early goal, in which Atlanta beat them over the top, Chicago had an answer for virtually everything Gonzalo Pineda’s side threw at them for the rest of the match. It’s a bit of a worrying development.

Once again, Giorgos Giakoumakis had to depart early in the second half with what appeared to be a reaggravation of his hamstring issue. It’s undeniable how important the Greek talisman is to the team’s attack. However, him not being fit enough to consistently play is extremely concerning.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we'll get your reactions first.

