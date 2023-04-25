Scarves and Spikes recap the house fire against Chicago and preview the Open Cup

Atlanta United returned home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday to kick off a busy week with the first of three matches in a six day span. The Chicago Fire were up first, and the Five Stripes handily took down an opponent they should smack scraped out a last second win thanks to a loose ball in the box off a corner from Brooks Lennon. Tyler and Tommy sat down for a special episode of Scarves and Spikes Monday evening to go over player ratings, preview the upcoming Open Cup match, and dive into all the club news from the past week. Be sure to check it out via the links below!

Meanwhile, Tyler and Sydney will return Thursday at 7 for another live episode to recap the Open Cup and look forward to the next league match against Nashville. It’s a busy week on the Atlanta Soccer Podcast Network alongside Five Stripe Final, so keep your ears open and eyes peeled. Cheers!

Be sure to follow the show on Twitter at https://twitter.com/scarvesnspikes and on YouTube and Patreon for plenty of extra content. Follow Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney while you’re at it.

Watch live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, on Twitch, or on Twitter, or the live stream replay immediately following the show.