U.S. Open Cup Round 3; Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United embarks tonight on another campaign in the 108th U.S. Open Cup, hosting USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. The 2019 champions of the competition enter in the Third Round of this year’s tournament, comprising of 48 total teams from across the American soccer landscape.

The Five Stripes are unbeaten in Open Cup play at the Fraction, boasting a 5-0-0 record. Can they continue that tonight and progress into the Fourth Round of the Open Cup?

Catch the match tonight live on the BR Football YouTube channel, as well as the Bleacher Report app and radio broadcasted on 92.9 The Game. Before then, though, be sure to check out our match preview for everything you need to know about the matchup, then jump into the match thread in the comments below for some good ole Action at the Fraction.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Memphis 901 FC's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, April 26th, 7:30 PM ET

Available TV: None

Available Streaming: B/R Football YouTube, Bleacher Report App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game

